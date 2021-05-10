EOS Falls 12% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 12% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $8.6315 by 16:09 (20:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 12.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 10.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $9.1121B, or 0.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.2427 to $10.9844 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 41.21%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.9502B or 2.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.2175 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 62.44% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,582.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.73% on the day.

was trading at $3,837.11 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,048.1598B or 43.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $469.0467B or 19.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.