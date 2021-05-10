EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $10.2344 by 08:33 (12:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 6.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $9.7055B, or 0.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $9.9079 to $10.9844 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 50.05%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.7540B or 2.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.2175 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 55.46% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,959.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.07% on the day.

was trading at $4,114.84 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,081.0121B or 43.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $475.1228B or 19.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.