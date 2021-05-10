Emma Roberts Shares Mother’s Day Photo With Her Son

Emma Roberts had a lot to celebrate this Mother’s Day.
Not only was it her official one as a mama, but she also gave fans a rare glimpse of her sweet baby boy Rhodes.
With a simple caption of “Happy Mother’s Day 🌼,” Emma’s fans and loved ones couldn’t help but swoon over the sweet snapshot.
This is the first time we’ve seen the 4-month-old’s adorable face since she and Garrett Hedlund welcomed him into the world in December 2020.
The adorable little guy originally made his social media debut when the actor revealed his full name as Rhodes Roberts Hedlund in early January 2020.
Congrats to the proud mama! Motherhood has you simply glowing with happiness.
