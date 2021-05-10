Elongate and Munch raise millions for various causes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The rise of crypto charities: Elongate and Munch raise millions for various causes

Two unrelated cryptocurrency projects have collectively raised over $3 million for charitable contributions this month, underscoring the potential of digital assets in aiding mission-based non-profits around the world.

Elongate, a cryptocurrency project that began as a parody of Elon Musk’s reference to the Watergate scandal, has raised $2 million for various food and general support programs via Human Relief Foundation and Give India. The latter is a Covid-19 relief effort in the South Asian country in the wake of a devastating spike in new infections.