Duke Energy Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Duke Energy Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Duke Energy (NYSE:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Duke Energy announced earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $6.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $6.1B.

Duke Energy shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.02% from its 52 week high of $101.90 set on May 3. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.69% from the start of the year.

Duke Energy follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Duke Energy’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on April 21, who reported EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $3.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.6097 on revenue of $4.87B.

Enbridge had beat expectations on Friday with first quarter EPS of $0.6665 on revenue of $10.3B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5718 on revenue of $10.31B.

