Dollar hovers near 10-week lows as inflation expectations skyrocket

NEW YORK — The dollar languished at around 2-1/2 month lows on Monday as investors bet that rising inflation would erode the currency’s value as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its loose monetary policy.

The five-year breakeven inflation rate – which measures expectations of inflation five years out – reached its highest since April 2011 on Monday. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate – a measure of expectations of inflation in 10 years time – rose to its highest since March 2013.

A weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday helped persuade market participants that the Fed would keep rates low and continue purchasing assets, even if inflation rises. The United States created a little more than a quarter of the jobs that economists had forecast last month and the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher.

“I think the biggest problem for the dollar right now is what’s happening to real yields, which continue to tumble. We’re seeing inflation breakevens continue to push higher,” said Daniel Katzive, head of foreign exchange strategy North America at BNP Paribas. “This is creating a lot of vulnerability for the dollar.”

In recent years, rising inflation expectations have helped the dollar because investors have assumed interest rates would be raised in response to higher prices.