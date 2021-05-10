‘Dogefather’ Elon Musk jokingly calls token a hustle as price falls under $0.50 By Cointelegraph

During his opening monologue on the comedy show, Maye Musk jokingly told her son she hoped she wouldn’t be receiving any Dogecoin (DOGE) as part of her Mother’s Day gift that weekend. Though the initial mention received its share of laughs from the live audience, Musk’s appearance as “financial expert” Lloyd Ostertag on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment was more in-depth, and preceded a 30% drop in the price of DOGE.

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin, often pushed by Elon Musk on Twitter, got its moment during the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, but the shoutouts didn’t drive the price to the moon.

