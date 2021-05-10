Dog tokens dominate Uniswap v3’s rankings By Cointelegraph

SlumDOGE millionaires: Dog tokens dominate Uniswap v3’s rankings
Despite DOGE’s dramatic crash following the highly anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by SpaceX founder and hypothetical Dogecoin CEO, Elon Musk, many dog-tokens that recently rode DOGE’s coat-tails are still up several-hundred percent in just a couple of weeks after driving billions in trade volume on Uniswap v3.
In spite of its limited utility, the self-described “experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building,” Shiba Inu (SHIB), has dominated Uniswap v3’s rankings since the DEX’s May 5 launch.
