Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.21% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.21%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 2.91% or 465 points to trade at 16450 at the close. Meanwhile, DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) added 1.89% or 26.5 points to end at 1432.0 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was up 1.80% or 14 points to 792 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.76% or 9.2 points to trade at 235.8 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 3.12% or 27.80 points to end at 864.60 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 3.08% or 16.0 points to 504.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 72 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.91% or 465 to 16450. Shares in DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.89% or 26.5 to 1432.0. Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.80% or 14 to 792.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.59% or 0.38 to $64.52 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.45% or 0.31 to hit $67.97 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.49% or 9.05 to trade at $1840.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.00% to 6.1127, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 90.070.