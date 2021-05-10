DCM to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Article content

BRAMPTON, Ontario — DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, will issue its first quarter results for fiscal 2021 the evening of Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Participants may dial into the conference call using: Toll free: (833) 670-0708 or: (236) 714-2923, followed by Conference ID# 6939526. The operator will ask for participants’ registration information. The conference call will also be accessible at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=AB66DD24-814F-49F0-866F-D98539C59509

Following discussion of the results by management, there will be a question and answer session.

A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time May 12, 2021 until midnight Eastern time May 19, 2021 by calling: Toll-free: (800) 585-8367 or: (416) 621-4642, followed by Conference ID#: 6939526.

The Company’s results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. Following the call, a video message from Richard Kellam, DCM’s President and CEO will be posted on the Company’s website.