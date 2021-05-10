Crypto Flipsider News – May 10th – Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Taproot Cardano, Ethereum, Netherlands, Ireland, Australia By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – May 10th – Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Taproot Cardano, Ethereum, Netherlands, Ireland, Australia



Greetings to all the crypto enthusiasts and a separate “woof-woof” to the newly established Shiba Inu guild,

DailyCoin flipsider is here to bring a critical look at the latest events in the crypto world.

In the digest:

Two dogs in a boat, nothing to say of dogfathers

Breakthrough Parade Continues: and reached new all-time-highs

Bitcoin’s Taproot upgrade: win or lose?

Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia are interested in Cardano

Elon Musk Dropped Dogecoin After SNL While Shiba Inu Gifted $8 billion to Vitalik Buterin

Hilarious things are happening in the crypto open space. Elon Musk’s appearance on SNL made Dogecoin sink a bit. On the other hand, there appeared a copydog on the stage that gained incredible numbers just in a week. Its name is Shiba Inu token, and it jumped on 17th place by market cap already. Also, it made Vitalik Buterin richer by $8 billion.

Flipsider:

Cardano and Ethereum Reached New All-Time-Highs

The coins just updated their personal price records. Cardano stopped at the point of $1.82 for a unit while Ethereum jumped over $4100.

Flipsider:

It seems we entered the altcoin bull run. You know better what to do with that.

Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade

mining pool failed to approve Taproot upgrade, which promised increased privacy, lower fees, more flexibility, and lightning boost.

Flipsider:

First of all, almost 50% of blocks did not signal support. Let’s wait and see if it’s a real problem.

BREAKING: #Bitcoin network facing difficulties as mining pool fails to approve Taproot upgrade. Only 25% of mining pools have voted for it, while 90% is needed for approval. pic.twitter.com/P5OeXBpMCd — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) May 9, 2021

Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia into Cardano

Data from Google (NASDAQ:) Trends shows that the top three countries where people are interested in Cardano are Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia peeking during a recent week. After established partnerships in Africa, it seems that the coin attracts more interest.

