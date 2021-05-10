Corn eases from 8-year peak, market eyes USDA supply-demand report

Article content

SINGAPORE/HAMBURG — Chicago corn futures fell on Monday as the market took a breather after a rally to eight-year highs on Friday with traders focusing on this week’s U.S. world supply-demand report for new price direction.

Wheat and soybeans also fell from recent highs.

Chicago Board of Trade most active corn fell 0.9% to $7.25-1/2 a bushel at 0938 GMT. Corn on Friday hit its highest since March 2013 on concerns about tight global supplies.

Wheat fell 1.5% to $7.50 a bushel. Soybeans dropped 0.4% to $15.83 a bushel after hitting their highest since October 2012 on Friday.

“Chicago corn prices have jumped and now the market is waiting to see the demand-and-supply situation,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. “There is reduction in demand from the animal feed sector at these price levels.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) should issue its world supply/demand report on Wednesday.

In its first estimates for the 2021/22 season, the USDA is expected to predict U.S. soybean ending stocks will remain tight at 138 million bushels, said a Reuters poll of analysts.

“The tight situation on the markets, which has driven prices to eight-year highs, is thus set to improve only slightly,” Commerzbank said.