Contribution of Sherweb Female Leaders to the Channel Recognized With 4 Women of the Channel Awards by CRN

Article content

MONTRÉAL — Sherweb, an award-winning global Microsoft cloud solutions provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 4 of its leaders to its 2021 list of Women of the Channel.

This award recognizes successful channel pioneers who trailblaze a path for the next generation of female professionals in the IT industry. The Sherweb recipients are a group of executives and leaders with diverse demographic profiles:

‘It’s encouraging to see non-masculine qualities recognized in the channel,’ says Roselande François, one of the honorees. ‘When I learned to be vulnerable as a leader, for instance, I became so much more credible, I became such a better mentor and coach by showing that I’m not perfect, and I can make mistakes as well. I believe that’s an approach we’ll see more and more of in the channel.’

Matthew Cassar, co-CEO of Sherweb, had this to say: ‘Sherweb prides itself on being an ever increasingly inclusive workplace. We have women leaders in every department and at every level of the organization – and we’re all the richer for it. Getting recognized not once but 4 times at once is a validation that we are on the right track to harnessing all the multiple qualities of our diverse workforce.’