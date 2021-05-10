Consider Churchill Capital IV a Luxury, Not a Necessity for Your Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Consider Churchill Capital IV a Luxury, Not a Necessity for Your Portfolio

With a gutsy TV ad, Lucid Motors is taking direct aim at rival Tesla (NASDAQ:) — but that doesn’t mean that traders should load up on CCIV stock now.If you’re an electric vehicle aficionado, then you may know special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) as the shell company helping luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to go public. You might have even bought shares of CCIV stock in anticipation of Lucid’s eventual vehicle rollout.

The company’s flagship vehicle will be a sedan known as the Lucid Air. According to Lucid Motors, this vehicle model is “on track for expected production and deliveries” during the second half of the year.

So CCIV stockholders will have to be patient. But patience can be in short supply when a stock is down more than 50% from recent peaks.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR