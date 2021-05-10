Commodity currencies hold advantage as dollar waits for inflation and Fed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TOKYO — The dollar nursed losses against

the currencies of major commodity exporters which enjoyed

support from expectations for further gains in the price of oil,

copper, steel, and other metals.

Traders are keenly awaiting the release of U.S. consumer

price data on Wednesday to measure whether inflationary pressure

is building, which could push Treasury yields higher and slow

the dollar’s fall, some traders say.

Treasuries and the dollar have swung back and forth as

investors adjust their expectations for when the U.S. Federal

Reserve will start tapering bond purchases and raising interest

rates as the U.S. economy gains momentum.

A host of Fed speakers this week are likely to leave

investors with plenty to consider as they try to forecast how

policymakers will react to receding risks posed by the

coronavirus in some major economies.

“Right now the easiest reflation trade is to watch commodity

prices and buy commodity currencies,” said Yukio Ishizuki,

foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The markets have doubts about the Fed’s benign view of

inflation, but uncertainty about policy keeps some currency

pairs in a tight range.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the U.S. dollar traded

at C$1.2097, close to its weakest in more than three years.

The Australian dollar edged up to $0.7836, near an

11-week high. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar

was quoted at $0.7267, which is near its strongest

level since late February.

The greenback was also near a two-week low against the

Mexican peso.

Many investors expect commodities demand to surge as

coronavirus vaccinations allow more countries to resume normal

economic activity.

In addition, supply constraints for some commodities suggest

that prices could remain elevated for an extended period, which

has made some commodity currencies the best performers against

the dollar so far this year.

Investors are also focused on how the U.S. labor market

will affect inflation in the world’s largest economy, but a

disappointing nonfarm payrolls report last week has left the

dollar mixed against other currencies.

The British pound bought $1.4130, close to its

strongest since Feb. 25 as investors cheered Britain’s progress

in reopening its economy.

The euro edged up to $1.2137.

Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 108.87.

In the cryptocurrency market, ether was quoted at

$3,906, down slightly from a record high of $4,200. Bigger rival

bitcoin fell slightly to $55,578.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0006 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2137 $1.2128 +0.07% -0.67% +1.2143 +1.2127

Dollar/Yen 108.8700 108.8400 +0.00% +5.37% +108.8800 +108.8100

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9009 0.9012 -0.06% +1.80% +0.9011 +0.9006

Sterling/Dollar 1.4130 1.4117 +0.10% +3.43% +1.4132 +1.4115

Dollar/Canadian 1.2097 1.2103 -0.04% -4.99% +1.2104 +1.2091

Aussie/Dollar 0.7836 0.7830 +0.08% +1.87% +0.7842 +0.7830

NZ 0.7267 0.7262 +0.08% +1.20% +0.7272 +0.7261

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

