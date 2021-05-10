Commodity currencies hold advantage as dollar waits for inflation and Fed

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar nursed losses against

the currencies of major commodity exporters which enjoyed

support from expectations for further gains in the price of oil,

copper, steel, and other metals.

Traders are keenly awaiting the release of U.S. consumer

price data on Wednesday to measure whether inflationary pressure

is building, which could push Treasury yields higher and slow

the dollar’s fall, some traders say.

Treasuries and the dollar have swung back and forth as

investors adjust their expectations for when the U.S. Federal

Reserve will start tapering bond purchases and raising interest

rates as the U.S. economy gains momentum.

A host of Fed speakers this week are likely to leave

investors with plenty to consider as they try to forecast how

policymakers will react to receding risks posed by the

coronavirus in some major economies.

“Right now the easiest reflation trade is to watch commodity

prices and buy commodity currencies,” said Yukio Ishizuki,

foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The markets have doubts about the Fed’s benign view of

inflation, but uncertainty about policy keeps some currency

pairs in a tight range.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the U.S. dollar traded