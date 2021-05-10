China’s factory-gate prices surge by most in over 3 years

Article content

BEIJING — China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years during April, official data showed on Tuesday, as the world’s second-largest economy continued to gather momentum following record-setting growth in the January-March quarter.

The producer price index (PPI), a gauge of industrial profitability, rose 6.8% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 6.5% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.4% rise in March.

China’s export growth beat market expectations in April while imports for the month hit a decade high, official data showed on Friday, underscoring robust economic activity for the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a record 18.3% in annual terms in the first quarter as the country recovers from the devastating impact of COVID-19. Many economists expect China’s GDP growth to exceed 8% in 2021, although some warn that continuing global supply chain disruptions and higher comparison bases will sap some momentum in coming quarters.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% in April from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.0% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.4% rise in March.