China’s factory-gate prices surge by most in over 3 years

BEIJING — China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April, official data showed on Tuesday, as the world’s second-largest economy continued to gather momentum following record-setting growth in the first quarter.

The producer price index (PPI), a gauge of industrial profitability, rose 6.8% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, ahead of a 6.5% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.4% rise in March. The consumer price index (CPI), however, rose a modest 0.9%.

Investors globally are increasingly worried that pandemic-driven stimulus measures could spark a rapid rise in inflation and force central banks to raise interest rates and take other tightening measures, potentially holding back economic recovery.

“Price surges have spread to mid-stream products, and will continue to affect mid-stream and downstream merchandise, driving an increase in costs for the whole society,” said Hu Yanhong, an analyst at Yingda Securities.

“It could become an obstacle to the economic advances.”

Chinese authorities have repeatedly said they will avoid sudden policy shifts that could derail the recovery, but are slowly normalizing policy and clamping down on property speculation in particular.