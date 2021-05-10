China’s 2020 fertility rate was 1.3, with 12 mln births

Article content

BEIJING — China recorded 12 million births in 2020 for a fertility rate of 1.3, Ning Jizhe, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Tuesday, as an aging population brings both challenges and opportunities.

Ning was speaking after the release of the results of a once-in-a-decade census that showed the population of mainland China increased 5.38% to 1.41 billion.

Population growth has slowed since a one-child policy was adopted in the late 1970s, although the measure was subsequently relaxed. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)