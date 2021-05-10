CEO of Hacked Pipeline Company Warns States of Fuel Shortages

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The leader of the company whose fuel pipeline was paralyzed by a cyber attack warned state officials in a private meeting Monday that supply shortages could occur even as it plans to reopen the line later this week, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Colonial Pipeline Co. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Blount said the company was in the process of developing an extensive restart plan, but wouldn’t resume shipments until the ransomware had been removed, according to the person, who was involved in the 18-minute virtual meeting that also featured Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary David Turk.

Blount made it clear the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company had complete operational control of the pipeline and said it was working with refiners, marketers and retailers to prevent outages, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the discussion.

A company representative declined to comment on Monday evening.

Colonial Pipeline has said it’s manually operating a segment of the pipeline running from North Carolina to Maryland and expects to substantially restore all service by the weekend. The pledge may not come fast enough to avert immediate shortages in the U.S. Southeast, where gas station employees are already reporting lines for fuel.