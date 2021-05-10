Cardano smashes new all-time high following 14% gain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Cardano smashes new all-time high following 14% gain

Cardano’s ADA cryptocurrency surged on Sunday, bringing the smart contract platform back into elite territory in terms of market capitalization rankings.

ADA charted 14% growth to reach $1.83 on major exchanges, marking a new all-time high. It was last seen hovering just below $1.80, having gained 14% on the day, 31% on the week and over 47% in the past month.

‘s ADA cryptocurrency has charted significant growth in 2021. Chart: TradingView