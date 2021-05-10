Cardano Is Trending in Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia By CoinQuora



Cardano Is Trending in Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia



, mostly popular in countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia.

Its partnership with Ethiopia is beneficial for both parties.

ADA recorded an all-time-high (ATH) upon reaching the bullish price of $1.82.

Cardano (ADA), the soon-to-be smart contract platform, is most popular in countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia. Based on Google (NASDAQ:) trends, these countries rank the highest in searching for the Cardano cryptocurrency. This would mean that Cardano is not just popular in the African continent but also in other parts of the world.

In terms of networking, Cardano is building great ties with the African authorities, specifically to the Ethiopian government. This partnership aims to integrate blockchain technology in the education sector of the country. For sure, this partnership will benefit both Cardano and the African government.

The technology team of Cardano, IOHK added:

“This partnership is at the heart of Ethiopia’s Digital Transformation Strategy. IOHK has long recognized how developing world countries could uniquely benefit from blockchain, and this deployment is key in our vision for Africa.”

Moreover, Cardano is one of the most talked-about digital assets in the crypto world. Aside from the rapid developments of the network lately, Cardano’s trading price has also risen.

To clarify, ADA recorded an all-time-high (ATH) upon reaching the bullish price of $1.82. Best of all, Cardano continues to increase its 24-hour growth rate to +5.1%, an indication that the crypto may continue to break another ATH. As a result of all this, we can say that Cardano is one of the most high-potential cryptocurrencies today.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora