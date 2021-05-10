Cardano Falls 13% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 13% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.527966 by 16:06 (20:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 13.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 10.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $53.363644B, or 2.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $57.005852B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.525797 to $1.822552 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.03%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.570320B or 2.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2757 to $1.8292 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 16.47% from its all-time high of $1.83 set on May 9.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,146.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.73% on the day.

was trading at $3,741.64 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,048.159759B or 43.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $469.046672B or 19.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.