Canadian Bitcoin ETF issuer seeks ‘green BTC’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Canadian Bitcoin ETF issuer seeks ‘green BTC’

Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s (BTC) exchange-traded fund issuers, has announced plans to offset the carbon footprint of its BTC ETF product.

According to a release issued on Monday, Ninepoint has inked a partnership with carbon offsetting service provider CarbonX. As part of the partnership, Ninepoint will dedicate an undisclosed portion of its management fees to purchase carbon credits to neutralize the environmental impact of the Bitcoin mining process of the BTC held in its fund.