Canadian Bitcoin ETF issuer seeks ‘green BTC’ By Cointelegraph

Canadian Bitcoin ETF issuer seeks ‘green BTC’
Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s (BTC) exchange-traded fund issuers, has announced plans to offset the carbon footprint of its BTC ETF product.
According to a release issued on Monday, Ninepoint has inked a partnership with carbon offsetting service provider CarbonX. As part of the partnership, Ninepoint will dedicate an undisclosed portion of its management fees to purchase carbon credits to neutralize the environmental impact of the Bitcoin mining process of the BTC held in its fund.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.