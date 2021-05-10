BlackNorth Initiative Sponsoring Lori-Ann Green-Walker, Part of the 6th Cohort of the ESG Competent Boards Certificate Program

The BlackNorth Initiative is committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. The BlackNorth Initiative’s Mentorship and Sponsorship Committee is working through its pipeline and network of seasoned mentors to increase development capacity for Black Canadians to help progress their careers or businesses, including succeeding in management positions, C-Suite roles and on Boards.

The ESG Competent Boards Certificate Program is a professional development program for boards, executives, investors and their advisors on how to identify, articulate and confidently act upon the most material environmental, social and governance aspects of their business. The Global ESG Competent Boards Designation (GCB.D) opens the door for board positions as a growing number of companies are looking for directors who are ESG Competent.

TORONTO — ESG Competent Boards, a professional development and advisory services company, in collaboration with the BlackNorth Initiative (”BNI”), today announced Lori-Ann Green-Walker as the recipient of a full scholarship to participate in the 6th cohort of the ESG Competent Boards Certificate & Designation Program.

“We are very proud to offer a scholarship in collaboration with the BlackNorth Initiative to an up-and-coming leader who will now partake in the 6th cohort of the ESG Competent Boards Certificate & Designation Program,” said Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder of ESG Competent Boards. “Lori-Ann Green-Walker will learn with global peers and gain insight into ESG competencies that are critical for future and current leaders. This program covers topics including the Sustainable Development Goals, Climate, Human Rights and Environmental Issues in the Supply Chain, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Anti-Corruption and Transparency, Cybersecurity and Responsible Use of Data, Tax, Investment and Pay, Shareholder and Stakeholder Engagement and Disclosure, and the Future of Good Corporate Governance.”

Wes Hall, Executive Chairman & Founder of the BlackNorth Initiative, is also one of the ESG Competent Boards Certificate and Designation program faculty members. Thrilled that Lori-Ann Green-Walker will be able to learn from over 100 global board members and executives, Wes said, “The BlackNorth Initiative’s Mentorship and Sponsorship Committee was tasked with identifying our scholarship recipient, and co-chairs Patricia DeGuire and Dr. Chika Onwuekwe, Q.C., found a leader we’re honored to support. Lori-Ann Green-Walker will learn not only the ABCs of ESG, but also how the board of directors of the future must think and act.”

Lori-Ann Green-Walker is the Executive Director of Women’s Health in Women’s Hands CHC.

“I look forward to participating in the ESG Competent Boards Certificate & Designation Program and furthering my understanding of critical ESG issues. I can’t thank the BlackNorth Initiative and ESG Competent Boards enough for this opportunity.”

For more information about the ESG Competent Boards Certificate & Designation Program, please visit: https://competentboards.com/certificate-program/.

