Bitcoin bull run won’t end ‘any time soon’ as whale buying hints at new $52K floor By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin bull run won’t end ‘any time soon’ as whale buying hints at new $52K floor

As Ether (ETH) passed $4,000 and multiple altcoins saw their own all-time highs on Monday, data shows that there is still more buying appetite to come.

A trading frenzy is gripping altcoins, while (BTC) continues to consolidate, showing signs that it is ready to tackle $60,000 resistance.

Bitcoin whale clusters. Source: Whalemap/ Twitter