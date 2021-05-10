Binance Listed SHIBA INU (SHIB) in Innovation Zone By CoinQuora



Binance Listed SHIBA INU (SHIB) in Innovation Zone



SHIBA INU (SHIB) is now available on Binance.

The exchange shared the news on its official Twitter account and blog.

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange has announced on its official Twitter account that it will be listed SHIBA INU (SHIB) under its Innovation Zone.

#Binance Will List @Shibtoken $SHIB in the Innovation Zonehttps://t.co/EXxM5rwFRK — Binance (@binance) May 10, 2021

In addition, the tweet redirects to a link to the exchange’s online blog post. As a result, traders and investors can learn more details about the new list addition.

Moreover, the crypto exchange Binance will open trading for SHIB/BUSD and SHIB/USDT trading pairs at 2021-05-10 11:00 AM (UTC). However, users can start depositing SHIB in preparation for trading.

Even more, SHIBA INU is an experiment to build a decentralized community. However, this is also another meme coin like Dogecoin. More so, SHIB is the native token of SHIBA INU. This is the first-ever token to be listed and utilized as an incentive for utilizing ShibaSwap which is a decentralized exchange.

More so, the blog post mentions that the token poses high risk than normal. Also, it will be subject to high price volatility after the listed on Binance. Users need to ensure that they exercise sufficient caution. Also need to do some research in regards to SHIB’s fundamentals. And understand the project fully before opting to trade the token.

Furthermore, the Innovation Zone is a trading zone where users are able to trade new, innovative tokens that have higher volatility and pose a higher risk than other tokens. Before being able to trade in the Innovation Zone, all users are required to visit the Innovation Zone trading page to read the Binance Terms of Use and fill a questionnaire as part of the initial disclaimer.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora