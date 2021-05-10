Biden to announce efforts to boost hiring

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will announce efforts to make it easier for employers to hire workers and to help more people take jobs, the New York Times reported, after Republican criticism amid disappointing jobs numbers last week.
The planned efforts include more than $360 billion for state, local and tribal governments, assistance to child-care providers and aid to employers for rehiring and retraining workers, the newspaper said, citing a White House official. Biden will also discuss the rules of unemployment insurance, the New York Times added.
