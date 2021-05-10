Biden says unemployed Americans offered a job must take it or lose benefits By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy as he faces reporters in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
By Nandita Bose
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs.
“If you’re receiving unemployment benefits and you’re offered a suitable job, you can’t refuse that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits,” Biden said.
