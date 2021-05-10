Biden administration to protect gay, transgender against health care discrimination: HHS By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Xavier Becerra, nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, answers questions during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 24, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Gay and transgender people will be protected against sex discrimination in health care, the U.S. health secretary said on Monday, reversing policy of the previous administration.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra cited a provision in the 2010 Affordable Care Act that ensured protections against sexual discrimination in health care. “So now it’s clear, there’s no ambiguity: You cannot discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said in an interview with CNN.
