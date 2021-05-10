Babel Finance raises $40M to expand crypto offerings By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Babel Finance raises $40M to expand crypto offerings

Babel Finance, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency financial services provider, has secured $40 million in venture capital financing to expand its offerings to more institutional clients.

The Series A investment round was led by Zoo Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Dragonfly Capital, BAI Capital and Bertelsmann, and Tiger Global Management, the company announced Monday. Venture capital and private equity funds from North America, Asia and Europe participated in the raise.