Autopilot could not have been functioning in Tesla Texas crash — NTSB By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, April 17, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Video taken April 17, 2021. SCOTT J. ENGLE via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said testing showed Autopilot could not have been functioning in an April 17 Tesla (NASDAQ:) Model S fatal crash in Texas that local police had said they believed occurred with no one in the driver’s seat, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

The NTSB said the vehicle was equipped with “Autopilot” – Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system — and the system requires both Traffic Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer systems to be engaged. The NTSB also said footage from the owner’s home security cameras show the owner entering the driver’s seat and the passenger entering the front passenger seat.

