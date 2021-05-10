Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.30% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 1.30% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.59% or 0.125 points to trade at 1.305 at the close. Meanwhile, Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) added 9.04% or 0.31 points to end at 3.74 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.92% or 1.820 points to 24.790 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:), which fell 13.11% or 0.92 points to trade at 6.10 at the close. Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.92% or 0.240 points to end at 2.450 and Nuix Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.13% or 0.22 points to 3.37.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 727 to 676 and 358 ended unchanged.

Shares in A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) fell to 3-years lows; losing 13.11% or 0.92 to 6.10. Shares in Nuix Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; down 6.13% or 0.22 to 3.37.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 4.13% to 12.064.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1834.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.72% or 0.47 to hit $65.37 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.73% or 0.50 to trade at $68.78 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.08% to 0.7849, while AUD/JPY rose 0.36% to 85.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.315.

