AT&T or T-Mobile? By StockNews



© Reuters. Better 5G Stock: AT&T or T-Mobile?



5G wireless technologies are playing an increasingly crucial role in almost all industries—from offering better latency and bandwidth for IoT applications to helping enhance the vehicle driving experience. And as more businesses adopt 5G services to enhance their applications and improve performance, the 5G market is expected to continue to boom. This should deliver expanding opportunities for telecom service providers AT&T (T) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:). But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) are two of the largest telecommunication and data communication services providers operating in the United States. T operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. TMUS provides data services, messaging, wireless devices, and other mobile communication devices under the brand names T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

The rising demand for higher data speed, because of edge computing and the growing amounts of data produced by Internet of Things (IoT) applications, is expected to propel the adoption of 5G networking solutions. In fact, the global 5G services market size is expected to grow at a 46.2% CAGR from 2021 – 2028. Also, next generation 5G technologies are being increasingly adopted by healthcare, automotive, and the energy and utilities sectors for operational efficiency and seamless experiences. The increasing implementation of 5G services should bode well for two of the leading telecom players T and TMUS.

Click here to checkout our 5G Industry Report for 2021

Continue reading on StockNews