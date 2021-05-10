Asia FX firm on hopes of low U.S. rates; Indonesia rupiah strong

Article content

Asian currencies rose against the U.S.

dollar on Monday, with the Indonesian rupiah leading gains, as

weaker than expected U.S. jobs data pushed the greenback lower

on expectations that interest rates would remain low for longer.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. job growth in April

missed expectations by a large margin, quelling worries that a

pick up in consumer prices could force the Federal Reserve to

raise interest rates earlier than it has outlined. Higher rates

typically boost the dollar by attracting savers.

The Indonesian rupiah rose 0.8% to 14,160 against

the dollar and was on track for its best session since Jan. 4,

as the country’s recent economic output data indicated an

economic recovery was likely, and foreign investors returned to

its high-yielding debt.

“Tentative signs of recovery in portfolio flows are setting

in, supporting the recent USD-IDR dip. Month to date inflows

into equities and sovereigns are at $71.4 million as of May 7,

and $100.6 million as of May 6, respectively,” analysts at

Maybank wrote.

Outflows, dividend repatriation pressure and concerns about

Bank Indonesia’s autonomy had seen the rupiah slump this year,

but it recently found favor among yield-seekers as the Federal