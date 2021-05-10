Asia FX firm on hopes of low U.S. rates; Indonesia rupiah strong

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Asian currencies rose against the U.S.

dollar on Monday, with the Indonesian rupiah leading gains, as

weaker than expected U.S. jobs data pushed the greenback lower

on expectations that interest rates would remain low for longer.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. job growth in April

missed expectations by a large margin, quelling worries that a

pick up in consumer prices could force the Federal Reserve to

raise interest rates earlier than it has outlined. Higher rates

typically boost the dollar by attracting savers.

The Indonesian rupiah rose 0.8% to 14,160 against

the dollar and was on track for its best session since Jan. 4,

as the country’s recent economic output data indicated an

economic recovery was likely, and foreign investors returned to

its high-yielding debt.

“Tentative signs of recovery in portfolio flows are setting

in, supporting the recent USD-IDR dip. Month to date inflows

into equities and sovereigns are at $71.4 million as of May 7,

and $100.6 million as of May 6, respectively,” analysts at

Maybank wrote.

Outflows, dividend repatriation pressure and concerns about

Bank Indonesia’s autonomy had seen the rupiah slump this year,

but it recently found favor among yield-seekers as the Federal

Reserve asserted a dovish stance.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields in Indonesia fell

nearly 5 basis points to 6.394% as investor demand rose, with

yields standing at their lowest since Feb. 18.

China’s onshore yuan strengthened past 6.43 per

dollar for the first time since Feb. 10, building on Friday’s

gains that came after robust trade data for April showed exports

beating forecasts.

The Taiwan dollar rose 0.6% to 27.74 per dollar,

its highest since May 20, 1997, taking support from data

released late on Friday that showed its April exports jumped

38.7%, smashing expectations of a 26.9% rise in a Reuters poll.

The island’s exports have been surging in recent months, as

demand for microchips and gadgets remained strong in the

work-from-home COVID-19 pandemic boom, with officials expecting

that cumulative second-quarter exports could exceed $100

billion.

Philippine’s peso traded marginally lower ahead of

gross domestic product (GDP) data expected on Tuesday.

Analysts at Mizuho expect the country to post a contraction

in GDP to -3.5% in the first quarter, as a lockdown in capital

city Manila in late March and a slow vaccine drive hinder early

signs of recovery.

Equities rose broadly in the region, with South Korean

stocks adding 1.4% and Indonesian stocks up

0.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Land

Corp, up 4.61%, and International Container Terminal

Services Inc, up 3.55%

** Top gainers on Thailand’s SETI include Castle

Peak Holdings PCL, up 21.46%, and Kulthorn Kirby PCL

, up 17.07%

** Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.17% against the dollar

to 4.1 ringgit

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar

Anantharaman)

