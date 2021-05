Amazon raises $1 billion sustainable bond for climate, social causes

Article content

NEW YORK/LONDON — Amazon.com Inc issued its first sustainability bond on Monday, raising $1 billion to invest in renewable energy, clean transport, greener buildings and affordable housing.

The world’s biggest company joins a growing list of debt issuers tapping the market for green and sustainable bonds, which is swelling as asset managers come under pressure from their investors to advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) causes.

Global green bond issuance reached a record high of $270 billion at the end of 2020 and could reach $450 billion this year, according to Climate Bonds Initiative.

The money raised through the sustainability bond is a fraction of the total debt Amazon issued on Monday – some $18.5 billion. The company said it forms part of a new Sustainable Bond Framework and will be spent on new and existing projects.

The projects include the acquisition of electric vehicles for transportation fleets, as well as e-bikes and other electric-powered alternative delivery vehicles, Amazon said. The framework also cited sustainable building projects, like using an all-electric heating and cooling system run on renewable energy in the company’s new Arlington, Virginia, headquarters.