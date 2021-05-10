Allied Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) (“Allied”) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 83,245 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 104,946,897 units, representing 82.47% of Allied’s total issued and outstanding units.

1. Amendments to the Declaration of Trust

The resolution authorizing amendments to Allied’s amended and restated declaration of trust were approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 104,804,976 99.91 92,382 0.09



2. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied’s management information circular dated March 29, 2021 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Kay Brekken 104,830,890 99.94 66,468 0.06 Gerald R. Connor 98,339,684 93.75 6,557,674 6.25 Lois Cormack 103,999,021 99.14 898,337 0.86 Gordon R. Cunningham 97,580,265 93.02 7,317,093 6.98 Michael R. Emory 104,394,252 99.52 503,106 0.48 James Griffiths 98,757,778 94.15 6,139,580 5.85 Margaret T. Nelligan 104,129,161 99.27 768,197 0.73 Stephen L. Sender 104,814,712 99.92 82,646 0.08 Peter Sharpe 103,713,819 98.87 1,183,539 1.13 Jennifer A. Tory 104,432,453 99.56 464,905 0.44



3. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 104,643,532 99.71 303,365 0.29



4. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory “Say-on-Pay” resolution on Allied’s approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 88,916,715 84.77 15,980,643 15.23



Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com