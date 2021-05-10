Alipay set to allow users test China’s digital yuan By Cointelegraph

Alipay set to allow users test China’s digital yuan
Alipay, the mobile payment platform owned by Ant Group, is set to allow some of its users to participate in the emerging digital yuan commerce ecosystem.
According to a report by China Securities Journal on Monday, this new feature is a result of MYbank’s participation in the country’s expanded digital currency electronic payment testing protocols.
