3 Retail Stocks that Will Benefit from a Hot Summer By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Retail Stocks that Will Benefit from a Hot Summer
Support from the CARES Act and an increased digital presence over the past year have helped many retail companies survive the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as pandemic restrictions ease, job growth and direct recovery checks are likely to increase consumer spending over the coming months and help retail stocks gain momentum. So, we think L Brands, (NYSE:), Crocs (NASDAQ:), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) are poised to make a strong comeback this summer.U.S. retail stores reported an 18.3% month-over-month rise in sales in May 2020 due to panic shopping but faced declining sales thereafter. Despite being overshadowed by soaring e-commerce sales over the past year, the retail industry demonstrated operational resiliency through rapid digitization and support from the $2 trillion-plus CARES Act in March 2020. This is evident in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 77.3% returns over the past six months versus SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 20.6% gains over this period.
Multiple direct recovery checks paid out by the federal government have been to the benefit of retailers through the increased consumer spending they have generated. Also, a declining unemployment rate is expected to boost consumer spending further in the near term. And, as more people are vaccinated, brick-and-mortar retailers are expected to witness increasing foot traffic. The National Retail Federation expects the retail sales to exceed $4.33 trillion in 2021.
Therefore, we think it is wise to invest in budding retail stocks L Brands, Inc. (LB), Crocs, Inc. (CROX) and Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) because they are well-positioned to deliver solid returns this summer with their established retail chains and digital presence.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.