Will Colonial fuel pipeline shutdown mean U.S. pump prices rise?

NEW YORK — The largest U.S. fuel pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, shut down on Friday after a cyberattack. Nearly half the fuel consumed in the populous eastern United States passes through the network.

WHAT’S THE OUTLOOK FOR PUMP PRICES?

Prices at gasoline stations are expected to rise if the outage continues. Retail prices across much of the United States follow the lead of benchmark New York gasoline futures. Trading in those futures opened for the week on Sunday up more than 3%, hitting the highest level in three years.

Retail prices began to creep up at the weekend. The national average price increased a cent on the gallon since Friday to $2.962 a gallon, according to Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association.

WHERE IS MOST LIKELY TO SEE PRICE RISES?

The southeast of the United States is the area most dependent on the pipeline and most likely to see supply disruption and price rises.

Previous prolonged shutdowns of the Colonial system have caused gas prices to surge there. In Georgia, for example, gasoline prices rose by more than 30 cents a gallon after a leak forced a 10-day shutdown on the line in 2016.

Demand in some states served by the pipeline – including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee – rose about 4.3% on Saturday compared to a week earlier, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He warned drivers against panic buying.