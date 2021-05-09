White House Creates Task Force to Deal With Pipeline Breach

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The investigation into a major cyber-attack on the biggest U.S. pipeline continued on Sunday as the White House pulled together an inter-agency task force to tackle the problem.

The task force has been working through the weekend to address the breach, including exploring options for lessening its impact on the energy supply, according to a White House official.

The victim, Colonial Pipeline, halted all operations on its systems when it was hit with ransomware late Friday and is working to restore operations as investigators assess the damage.

Meanwhile, new details emerged about the probable culprit behind the attack, a relatively new ransomware group known as DarkSide. While the inquiry remains in its early stages, some evidence has emerged linking DarkSide to Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe.

The attackers are known by cybersecurity experts as a “Russian-speaking group that popped up last summer,” according to Dmitri Alperovitch, the chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator and former chief technology officer of the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc.

“Like many Russian cyber crime operations they specifically exclude Russian companies from being targeted by their malware,” he added in a statement.