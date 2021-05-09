Valero charters tanker for Gulf Coast storage amid pipeline outage- sources By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By Laura Sanicola
(Reuters) – Valero Energy (NYSE:) chartered an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast on Friday amid a cyber attack that shut the Colonial pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The tanker, called the Nave Titan, is currently in the Mississippi river in southern Louisiana, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.
