U.S. turning the corner on coronavirus pandemic -White House’s Zients By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. health officials are now focused on getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday.
“I would say we are turning the corner,” Zients said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.” The task now is to continue building confidence in vaccines and get enough Americans vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants, he said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.