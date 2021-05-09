Turkish Firm Warns Lebanon It May Cut Floating Power Plants

Article content

By Verity Ratcliffe, Youssef Diab and Dana Khraiche

(Bloomberg) —

A Turkish company threatened to switch off two floating power plants that provide about a fifth of Lebanon’s electricity, amid a dispute over corruption allegations and payments.

Istanbul-based Karpowership has urged the government in Beirut to engage in talks, serving a final notice that it will suspend its services, a spokesperson for the company said late Saturday. The Turkish firm’s ships provide 400 megawatts of power and have been anchored off Lebanon’s Mediterranean coast since 2013.

Lebanon’s Financial Prosecutor asked for Karpowership’s vessels to be seized pending an investigation into the renewal of power-supply contracts. Karpowerships responded by denying any violation of its contract or the law.

“We have consistently acted in good faith, continuing to supply electricity despite not receiving payment for the past 18 months,” the company said in a statement relayed by a spokesperson.

Lebanon is struggling to pay suppliers amid a near collapse in its economy that’s all but emptied government coffers. Karpowerships was owed about $100 million by Lebanon in July last year, according to the country’s energy minister, and the figure has since risen.