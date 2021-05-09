Tajik government taps blockchain firm for e-government infrastructure By Cointelegraph

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is pursuing an ambitious integration of blockchain technology into his government’s ongoing modernization drive.

According to an announcement from smart contract platform Fantom, a new public-private partnership between the Fantom Foundation and the Tajik Ministry of Industry of New Technologies will see the two roll out a range of blockchain-based solutions across nationwide IT infrastructure.