Sydney Sweeney Responds To Twitter Trolls

“I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

Last night, Euphoria and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney‘s name started trending on Twitter after she was called “ugly.”


It looks like the situation originated with a Twitter user suggesting that Sydney is unattractive if you don’t look at her breasts, but I’m obviously not going to give this person the attention they so desperately want by including their actual tweets here.

Shortly afterwards, Sydney took to her Instagram Live to address the comments while visibly crying.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” she began. “I would never actually do this, ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

“I know everyone says you can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things, but I’m a fucking person. I’m just sitting here with my dog, Tank, watching HGTV, wearing my snuggie.”

“People need to be nicer on social media, because it’s really fucked up,” she concluded.


Plenty of Sydney’s fans started rallying to her defense:

.@sydney_sweeney please don’t care about the hate comments. have so much people in this world that love you so much. sending love to tou, we love you. 💕

I LOVE YOU SYDNEY


sydney sweeney crying on ig live cause people are insinuating she’s only attractive cause of her chest? i hate this app so much. why are ppl bringing peoples body to discourse like it’s a fun topic?


Now, this is usually the part of the post where I’d stress that Sydney isn’t ugly — which she isn’t — but I think it’s important to emphasize that no one, regardless of what they look like, deserves such public negative comments about their appearance. How Sydney looks isn’t the problem here, the attitude of Twitter assholes is.


Hope your night of snuggies and HGTV wasn’t too ruined, Sydney.

