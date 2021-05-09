Stocks to Open Steady in Asia; Dollar Mixed: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Stocks are set to start the week steady in Asia after U.S. equities climbed to a record Friday as a weak jobs report eased fears about higher inflation and a cutback in stimulus. The dollar traded in tight ranges against major peers.

Energy markets will be in focus after the shutdown of a major pipeline following a cyberattack. Futures were modestly higher in Japan, while they earlier dipped in Australia and rose in Hong Kong. All major groups in the S&P 500 rose Friday, and technology stocks were also higher.

U.S. jobs rose by 266,000 in April, trailing the projected 1 million surge. For several analysts, the figures may give a boost to President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion economic agenda and another reason for the Federal Reserve to keep its accommodative stance. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the report “underscores the long-haul climb back to recovery,” while retaining her expectations of a return to full employment next year.

The U.S. CPI report later this week is forecast to show prices continued to increase in April, likely fueling further debate about the path of inflation.

Despite the weak employment report, “the U.S. recovery still remains intact and Wall Street should still expect growth exceptionalism over the coming months, which in the end should lead to much higher Treasury yields,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.