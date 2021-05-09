Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively A Hilarious Mother’s Day

“I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us.”
It’s Mother’s Day*! To mark the occasion, Ryan Reynolds posted an oh-so on brand Instagram to his wife, Blake Lively.
In case you didn’t know, Blake and Ryan have three children: James, Inez, and Betty.
“It can’t be said enough…you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares,” Ryan wrote in the caption of a lovely selfie.
“I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children…Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability,” he continued.
“The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.”
Now, if you think you know where the post goes after this, I can assure you, you do not: “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me.”
“Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love,” he finished off the post.
Yup, all wholesome, nothing to see here:
…Happy Mother’s Day?! Oh, and if you want to see how more celebs are celebrating Mother’s Day this year, you can check out their heartwarming messages here!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!