Rari Capital falls victim to $11 million exploit By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
Rari Capital falls victim to $11 million exploit

After a $11 million attack earlier today, Rari Capital is the latest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol to fall victim to a high-priced exploit

The platform, which builds optimized yield vaults and boutique lending pools, confirmed the attack in a Tweet and said that a full postmortem is forthcoming: