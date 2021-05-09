Popular Internet Memes-Turned-NFTs Earn $1.77 Million By CoinQuora



Popular Internet Memes-Turned-NFTs Earn $1.77 Million



Popular internet memes have raked in $1.77 million as NFTs.

Meme-inspired NFTs are profiting from the rising popularity of crypto art.

The rise of NFT reflects the trading volume of various marketplaces.

Popular internet memes have made the most of the ongoing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) trend, raking in $1.77 million in auctions on multiple marketplaces.

In fact, meme-inspired NFTs are profiting heavily from the rising popularity of crypto art. The popularity relies on the ability to securely value, purchase, and exchange digital art using a digital ledger.

For instance, Chris Torres, the creator of the popular meme Nyan Cat, began a series of successful meme NFT auctions. Not just this, but he sold Nyan Cat for around 300 units of the crypto – about $516,000 at the time of the auction.

In addition, the American internet star cat named ‘Grumpy Cat’ made $100,860 in an auction. Following that, the ‘Leave Britney Alone’ viral video by Chris Crocker earned $43,027. Also, ‘Success Kid’ returned $35,204.

More expensive meme-NFTs include the “Overly Attached Girlfriend”, which paid in about as much at about $460,000. “Bad Luck Brian” however, wasn’t as lucky but still brought home around $45,500. Notably, the most expensive meme NFT to date is “Disaster Girl,” which brought in more than $573,000 at auction.

The meme is a photo showing a mischievously smiling girl in front of a burning house. When her father took her photo at a fire station drill, Zoe Roth was only four years old. Now at the age of 21, the North Carolinian has seen a way to benefit from her involuntary fame.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora