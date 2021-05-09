Pete Davidson, Elon Musk So Funny In SpaceX Spoof

Pete Davidson as an astronaut is exactly what I never knew I needed.
Last night, SNL looked a little different than usual. Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted for the first time and was joined by Miley Cyrus.
In a sketch called “Chad on Mars,” Elon rushes into the SpaceX headquarters. A solar storm has damaged the colony on Mars, and an astronaut needs to turn on a backup circulator. Since the radiation levels are deadly, it’s a suicide mission.
But one man volunteers! Our hero, Chad!
In case you didn’t know, Chad is a recurring character on the show. His nonchalant attitude is legendary!
Back on Mars, Chad reveals how mature he is and how seriously he’s taking the mission.
But what kind of astronaut story would this be without a love interest?! Played by Miley, of course.
And then – a romantic twist!
Chad follows the directions from headquarters and solemnly prepares to save life on Mars.
After Chad successfully restores oxygen levels, Elon makes the feed public so everyone can appreciate the astronaut’s brave sacrifice.
But when Elon wants a good look at our hero’s face…
…Chad takes off his helmet, and our hero meets his tragic end!!
